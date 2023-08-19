Test run on Dhaka-Mawa section of Padma Bridge rail link begins

Transport

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Test run on Dhaka-Mawa section of Padma Bridge rail link begins

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:13 pm
A &quot;track car&quot; travels from Dhaka&#039;s Gendaria railway station to Mawa in an experimental run on Saturday (19 August). Photo: TBS/Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
A "track car" travels from Dhaka's Gendaria railway station to Mawa in an experimental run on Saturday (19 August). Photo: TBS/Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Test run of a "track car" on the Dhaka-Mawa section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project was successfully conducted today.

The experimental train left Dhaka's Gendaria railway station at 9:30am on Saturday and reached Munshiganj's Mawa end in 2 hours.

The train arrived at Mawa at around 11:30am, sources at Sheikh Russel Cantonment confirmed.

Throughout the journey, an observation team situated within the rail car diligently scrutinised the rail line's integrity, identifying potential faults and deviations at various points and stations encompassing the Dhaka-Mawa section.

Later, the "track car" left Mawa for Bhanga end around 12pm.

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Manager 2 Brig Gen Jamiul Rahman said, "Today we conducted a trial run covering a distance of 81 kilometres. We started from Gendaria at 9:17am and travelled to Mawa station via Jurain-Aliganj. After a short interval in Mawa, the track car left for Bhanga station."

"The trial run has been immensely productive, providing us with essential data to fine-tune our operations.

"Although I cannot confirm the exact date of the project's inauguration right now, I can share that next Monday the railway minister is expected to visit the railway track for the purposes of witnessing its firsthand progress," he added.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan last month told reporters that a trial run of train movement from Kamalapur to Bhanga via Padma Bridge is expected to commence in the first week of September.

On 4 April, a seven-coach special train became the first to travel on the newly-constructed 42-km railway track on Padma Bridge, from Bhanga railway station to Mawa on the eastern end of the Padma Bridge. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project / Padma Bridge Railway link

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country