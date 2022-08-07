Tank-lorry owners call off strike

Transport

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Tank-lorry owners call off strike

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 06:37 pm
Tank-lorry owners call off strike

Khulna Tank-Lorry Owners Association has called off the strike for an increase in tanker fares and commission on the sale of fuel oil.

They took the decision in a meeting with Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukdar on Sunday (7 August) afternoon.

"He (DC) reassured us in the long meeting and wanted to discuss our demands with the superior officers as soon as possible. So we called off the strike for the time being. Oil transportation will resume from tomorrow morning," said Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association Khulna Divisional Committee Secretary Sheikh Murad Hossain.

He warned that the distributors will call another strike if the demands are not met soon.

Fuel oil transportation to 14 districts remained suspended since morning as Khulna tank-lorry owners association announced a 24-hour transportation shutdown.

Sheikh Murad Hossain also said, "We have been demanding an increase in the rent of tanks and to increase the commission of pump owners for the last 7 years. Even though the price of oil was increased twice, the government did not accept our demand."

Bangladesh / Top News

Lorry / tankers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla