 Sylhet-Tamabil: Transport workers call indefinite strike after locals block busses on highway

Transport

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 07:20 pm

Related News

 Sylhet-Tamabil: Transport workers call indefinite strike after locals block busses on highway

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Transport workers have called for an indefinite strike from Monday morning on the Sylhet-Tamabil regional highway, which leads to Jaflong, one of the most popular tourist spots in Sylhet.

The strike, initiated by Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union in protest of the local people's resistance in plying of buses on the road, resulted in the closure of traffic movement on the road, causing immense suffering for passengers.

The workers demanded the immediate arrest of Jaintapur Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamal Ahmad and threatened to call a strike in the entire Sylhet Division if their demands were not met.

Kamal said five people were killed and two others were injured as a bus smashed into a battery-run three-wheeler on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway at Darbast area under the Jaintapur upazila on Friday.

In protest of the incident, the inhabitants of 17 Parganas of three upazilas -Jaintapur, Goainghat and Kanaighat – had met in an emergency meeting on Saturday night and demanded that unskilled and unlicensed bus drivers be laid off and unfit vehicles be stopped on the highway, he added.

According to sources, on Saturday, some locals under the leadership of Kamal stopped the plying of vehicles of unlicensed drivers on the road. In response, transport workers called on the strike, causing suffering to both locals and tourists.

Uttam Pal, who commutes on the road to go to work, said, "Due to the strike, I had to travel a long way by auto-rickshaw and pay extra fare to come to work. On the way back I will have to suffer the same."

Laik Ahmad, who came to Sylhet from Comilla to visit Jaflong, said, "I came to Sylhet with my family to see Jaflong. But I could not go because of the strike.

Mainul Haque, president of Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union, said Chairman Kamal Ahmad illegally stopped buses and minibuses plying on the Sylhet-Tamabil regional highway at Jaintapur.

"For this, the transport owner and workers have filed a written complaint against him at Jaintapur police station. But the police have not taken any action till now. We have called a strike in protest."

He said, if our demands are not met, a transport strike will be called in Sylhet. The final decision will be taken at a meeting on Tuesday.

However, Omar Farooq, officer in-charge of Jaintapur police station, denied receiving any such complaints.

"I have not received any complaint about blocking the bus movement yet. However, the police filed a case in the case of five people killed in the accident,

Top News / Districts

strike / Sylhet / Jaflong / Tamabil / transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

2h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

7h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

7h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

5h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

9h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency