 Sylhet-Tamabil: Transport workers call indefinite strike after locals block busses on highway

Transport workers have called for an indefinite strike from Monday morning on the Sylhet-Tamabil regional highway, which leads to Jaflong, one of the most popular tourist spots in Sylhet.

The strike, initiated by Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union in protest of the local people's resistance in plying of buses on the road, resulted in the closure of traffic movement on the road, causing immense suffering for passengers.

The workers demanded the immediate arrest of Jaintapur Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamal Ahmad and threatened to call a strike in the entire Sylhet Division if their demands were not met.

Kamal said five people were killed and two others were injured as a bus smashed into a battery-run three-wheeler on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway at Darbast area under the Jaintapur upazila on Friday.

In protest of the incident, the inhabitants of 17 Parganas of three upazilas -Jaintapur, Goainghat and Kanaighat – had met in an emergency meeting on Saturday night and demanded that unskilled and unlicensed bus drivers be laid off and unfit vehicles be stopped on the highway, he added.

According to sources, on Saturday, some locals under the leadership of Kamal stopped the plying of vehicles of unlicensed drivers on the road. In response, transport workers called on the strike, causing suffering to both locals and tourists.

Uttam Pal, who commutes on the road to go to work, said, "Due to the strike, I had to travel a long way by auto-rickshaw and pay extra fare to come to work. On the way back I will have to suffer the same."

Laik Ahmad, who came to Sylhet from Comilla to visit Jaflong, said, "I came to Sylhet with my family to see Jaflong. But I could not go because of the strike.

Mainul Haque, president of Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union, said Chairman Kamal Ahmad illegally stopped buses and minibuses plying on the Sylhet-Tamabil regional highway at Jaintapur.

"For this, the transport owner and workers have filed a written complaint against him at Jaintapur police station. But the police have not taken any action till now. We have called a strike in protest."

He said, if our demands are not met, a transport strike will be called in Sylhet. The final decision will be taken at a meeting on Tuesday.

However, Omar Farooq, officer in-charge of Jaintapur police station, denied receiving any such complaints.

"I have not received any complaint about blocking the bus movement yet. However, the police filed a case in the case of five people killed in the accident,