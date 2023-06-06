Subarna Express starts operating with modern coaches

Transport

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Subarna Express train started operating with 18 new modern coaches – imported from South Korea – on the Dhaka-Chattogram route on Tuesday.

Following a successful test run from Chattogram railway station to Tongi, Dhaka on 4 April, Subarna Express officially started operating with the new coaches Tuesday (6 June). Currently it has the capacity to carry 890 passengers, said sources at the Bangladesh Railway.

Chattogram Railway Station Master Zafar Alam told TBS, "There is no change in fares even though new carriages are added. The quality of passenger services will improve due to adding the modern coaches."

According to the Bangladesh Railway, South Korean joint venture Sungshin RST-POSCO International is supplying 150 metre gauge coaches. An agreement in this regard was signed between Bangladesh Railway and the South Korean firms on 29 July 2020.

The Exim Bank of Korea is providing loan support for the "Procurement of 20 Metre Gauge Locomotive and 150 Meter Gauge Passenger Carriage for Bangladesh Railway" project that involves around Tk658.81 crore.

Stainless steel body, attached bio-toilet, automatic air brake, and automatic sliding doors are some of the main features of the imported carriages.

Project Director Partha Sarkar told TBS that the railway carriages are coming as per the schedule of the project. Out of 150 coaches, 58 have arrived so far, and the rest will arrive on time.

Among the 150 coaches, there are 30 air-conditioned sleeping berths, 38 air-conditioned chair coaches, 44 chair coaches, 16 decorated chair coaches with dining cars, 12 decorated chair coaches with power cars, one dining car, and one inspection car.

The railway carriage procurement project aims to replace very old metre gauge passenger carriages, remove shortage of passenger carriages, ensure passenger services, introduce new trains to meet the increased passenger demand, and increase the Bangladesh Railway's revenue.

