Special train service on Ctg-Cox’s Bazar to resume from 12 June

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 06:31 pm

Cox&#039;s Bazar train station. File photo: TBS
Cox's Bazar train station. File photo: TBS

The special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was announced closed from 30 May due to engine shortage, is set to resume from 12 June.

The service will be restarted alongside other special train services on various routes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Bangladesh Railway said today (31 May). 

Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said, "There has been a shortage of train drivers, guards and meter gauge engines for quite some time now. Traction motor problems in some engines and frequent accidents have made it difficult to run trains regularly. Engines need to be inspected before Eid. The special train has been stopped for this reason."

Mentioning that the Cox's Bazar train is not a regular train, he said, "Considering passenger demand, the special train is planned to operate from 12 June."

Earlier on 28 May, the Railway announced the closure of the popular train service launched last Eid-ul-Fitr from the port city to the beach city citing engine shortage.

The Railway announcement drew ire from netizens, many of whom alleged that the service was being closed for the benefit of bus owners on the same route. The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, also made similar allegations and called for restarting the train service. 

According to the railway's transport and mechanical engineering departments, a total of 300 engines are needed to operate 200 trains, including more than half of the closed trains in the eastern region. Currently, there are only 156 engines available, and of these, 100 are not functioning. However, the current demand for engines stands at 116.

On the other hand, the number of loco master (LM), assistant loco master (ALM) and sub loco master (SLM) posts in the railway's two regions is 2,236. On the contrary, only 850 people are employed, which is only 38% of the manpower demand for running trains.

On 8 April, the Bangladesh Railway launched the special train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In view of the demand of passengers and locals, the train was extended till 30 May

