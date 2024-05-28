Special train to close on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route from 30 May due to engine shortage

Transport

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

Special train to close on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route from 30 May due to engine shortage

The popular train will run for the last time on 29 May, Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saiful Islam said

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:06 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Railway has decided to close the special train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route from 30 May due to engine shortage.

"We have received a letter from the Railway's Mechanical Engineering Department to close the train due to locomotive (engine) shortage. The train will be closed from 30 May," Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saiful Islam told The Business Standard today (28 May).

"As a result, the popular train will run for the last time tomorrow," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the railway's transport and mechanical engineering departments, a total of 300 engines are needed to operate 200 trains, including more than half of the closed trains in the eastern region. Currently, there are only 156 engines available, and of these, 100 are not functioning. However, the current demand for engines stands at 116.

On the other hand, the number of loco master (LM), assistant loco master (ALM) and sub loco master (SLM) posts in the railway's two regions is 2,236. On the contrary, only 850 people are employed, which is only 38% of the manpower demand for running trains.

On 8 April, the Bangladesh Railway launched the special train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In view of the demand of passengers and locals, the train was extended till 30 May.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 101-kilometer rail line from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar at a cost of around Tk18,000 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Railway / Cox's Bazar / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

7h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

14h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

2h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

1h | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

5h | Videos
Canada extends visas to Palestinians

Canada extends visas to Palestinians

Now | Videos