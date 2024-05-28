Special train to close on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route from 30 May due to engine shortage

The Bangladesh Railway has decided to close the special train service on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route from 30 May due to engine shortage.

"We have received a letter from the Railway's Mechanical Engineering Department to close the train due to locomotive (engine) shortage. The train will be closed from 30 May," Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saiful Islam told The Business Standard today (28 May).

"As a result, the popular train will run for the last time tomorrow," he added.

According to the railway's transport and mechanical engineering departments, a total of 300 engines are needed to operate 200 trains, including more than half of the closed trains in the eastern region. Currently, there are only 156 engines available, and of these, 100 are not functioning. However, the current demand for engines stands at 116.

On the other hand, the number of loco master (LM), assistant loco master (ALM) and sub loco master (SLM) posts in the railway's two regions is 2,236. On the contrary, only 850 people are employed, which is only 38% of the manpower demand for running trains.

On 8 April, the Bangladesh Railway launched the special train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In view of the demand of passengers and locals, the train was extended till 30 May.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 101-kilometer rail line from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar at a cost of around Tk18,000 crore.