South Korea keen to work for development of Bangladesh Railway: Ambassador Park Young-Sik

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik. Photo: Collected
South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik. Photo: Collected

South Korea is interested in working for the development of Bangladesh Railway, South Korean Ambassador Park Young-Sik told Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim today (7 July).

Speaking about the meeting held at the minister's office in Dhaka, Zillul Hakim said, "South Korea is one of our most important development partners. As a long-standing trusted development partner, South Korea is playing an important role by providing technical and financial assistance in various sectors."

He continued, "We have a railway factory in Syedpur and another modern railway factory will be constructed in Rajbari. We are procuring new coaches and engines. New rail lines and bridges are being constructed and renovated. The signalling system is being modernised. South Korea can jointly invest in all these areas."

Ambassador Park Young-Sik said, "South Korea is interested in working on the development of Bangladesh Railways. Hopefully, mutual cooperation in various fields, including railways, will continue to increase."

Urging South Korea to invest in the ongoing development project in the railway sector of Bangladesh, the minister said, "We are planning to bring the entire Bangladesh under rail communication. We have undertaken various projects to implement the master plan for the development of the sector."

