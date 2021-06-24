Single-company bus test service starts in September

Transport

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:45 pm

Related News

Single-company bus test service starts in September

Around 155 buses of different owners will run under a single company on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Around 155 buses of different owners will run under a single company on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route from September this year as part of Bus Routes Rationalisation to ease traffic congestions in the capital.

The Bus Route Rationalisation Committee (BRRC) has decided to introduce the country's first bus franchising system on a pilot basis from 7 September.

As per the BRRC decision, a bus depot will be built at Ghatarchar, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told the media after the meeting at Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

"Although the piloting was scheduled to start on 1 April, due to the pandemic and lockdowns, we were not able to do it," he added.

He said buses will not be allowed to pull over anywhere other than at specific stops, and accordingly, the building of bus stops and passenger sheds on this route is underway.

Deeds for the bus owners have already been prepared and the documents will be finalised with the owners on 29 July, said Taposh, adding, "We have already finalised the bus fares for the route."

He said to lessen traffic congestion in the capital, the inter-district buses will not be allowed to enter the city. That's why four bus terminals on the periphery of Dhaka will be set up soon.

"We have already selected four sites – Batulia at Uttara, Hemayetpur, Baghair at Keraniganj and Kanchpur – for setting up the terminals," the mayor said.

"Again, buses will have to meet the criteria set by experts in the committee to run in the city. And to renovate the buses, the Bangladesh Bank will provide a Tk100 crore fund. Owners can apply for their required amount of loans and banks will provide that."

"We have come to know that 1,646 buses are running in the city without any route permit," said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who was also present at the meeting.

"A crackdown against them will be conducted from 1 July and all of them will be scrapped," warned the mayor, adding that no bus will be allowed to run on the city routes without permission.

From now on, vehicles have to take route permits first, then they will get the registration, he added.

As per the Bus Route Rationalisation System, an initiative first taken by the late Dhaka North mayor Annisul Huq in 2015, the entire city will be divided into 42 routes and all the buses operate under 22 companies.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bus / Bus route / Bus Company / Bus Route Rationalisation Committee (BRRC) / Bus Route Rationalisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 