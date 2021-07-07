Sadarghat lighterage jetty to be operational from tomorrow in Ctg

The Chattogram port authorities could not make the lighterage jetties at Sadarghat in the port city operational even in the last seven years. The jetties were constructed to unload imported goods from mother vessels in bulk carriers (open goods) at Outer Anchorage. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The operation of Sadarghat lighterage jetty, which was out of function due to poor navigability, is set to start from tomorrow morning at the Outer Anchorage of Chattogram Port.

The jetty was leased out to KSRM steel plant.

Chattogram port authority (CPA) and KSRM officials will be present tomorrow's programme.

On July 4, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inspected the lighterage jetty and urged the leaseholders to make the jetty operational within a maximum of seven days.

Due to the increase in the import of open goods every year, the CPA built the lighterage jetties to cope with the pressure.

Four lighterage jetties were constructed in Sadarghat eight years ago. However, the jetties have not been operational due to poor navigability as the bottom of the Karnaphuli River was filled with sand.