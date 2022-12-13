Roads to avoid on Victory Day

UNB
13 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:41 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

All types of transports other than the vehicles with stickers of the guests invited to the National Parade Square for the parade of combined forces on 16 December are advised to avoid some particular roads, adjacent to Parade Square, from 5:30am to 1pm. 

On the occasion of Great Victory Day, Traffic Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sought cooperation from the city dwellers to maintain discipline in traffic and avoid traffic jams during the national event centred on the parade ground. 

The traffic department called upon the city dwellers to avoid following roads – Sonargaon crossing to Farmgate, Khejur Bagan crossing to Urojahaj crossing and Rokeya Sarani to Mirpur-10 roundabout, Shishu Mela crossing of Shyamoli and 60 feet road to Rokeya Sarani via Agargaon light crossing, from Mohakhali crossing to Jahangir Gate to Agargaon Link Road through new road in front of Prime Minister's Office, Love road East side, Bijoy Sarani Crossing-Urojahaj Crossing, via Crescent Lake to Ganabhaban Crossing.

Suhrawardy Hospital South Side Road, Agricultural University Road, Ministry of Defense Gap through Planning Commission to BICC Crossing must be avoided. 

