Road safety movement: Students distribute leaflets with 11-point demand

Transport

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:53 pm

Related News

Road safety movement: Students distribute leaflets with 11-point demand

The leaflets contain 11 points relating to transport service

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:53 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Students distributed leaflets to the public in the Rampura area of ​​the capital this afternoon as part of their planned protest programme.

At that time, they highlighted the importance of safe roads and presented their 11 general demands to people on the leaflets.

Khilgaon Model College student Sohagi Samia said, "We are distributing leaflets with the 11 points demanding safe roads, to people today [Thursday]."

"We want to make it clear that the safe roads movement is not just a student movement, but a people's movement from all walks of life. We want the support of the people in this movement," she added.

Referring to their next protest programme, Sohagi said, "We have suspended the movement on Friday as it is a holiday. A solidarity rally with students, teachers, parents, and workers will be held at 3pm on Saturday."

The demands on the leaflets:

1. The murders of Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem, and Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, victims of brutal structural killings on the road, must be brought to justice. Their families must be properly compensated and foot-over bridges will have to be constructed for pedestrians to cross streets in areas close to the Gulistan and Rampura bridges. 

2. Half-pass student tickets on all public transport across the country have to be ensured with official notification. No time or day can be fixed for the half-pass and extra bus fares will have to be withdrawn. The number of BRTC buses on all routes has to be increased. 

3. Free movement of students and courteous behaviour towards female students has to be ensured on public transport. 

4. Strict action should be taken against the owners, drivers and employers of unlicensed vehicles without fitness certificates. 

5. Increase the number of traffic police on crowded roads, including ensuring there are traffic lights and zebra crossings on all roads. Effective measures have to be taken against bribery and corruption of traffic police. 

6. In order to stop the reckless competition among buses, one bus company on one route should be introduced and daily income should be distributed equally among all transport owners according to their share. 

7. Identity cards and appointment letters have to be ensured for transport workers. Contract-based appointments must be cancelled. Instead of providing buses on a contract basis, the entire transport system has to be streamlined on ticket and counter basis. Restrooms and toilets should be provided for workers.

8. The working hours of the driver should not be more than 6 hours continuous. Each bus should have 2 drivers and 2 assistants. Adequate bus terminals need to be constructed. Transport workers need to be properly trained. 

9. The road transport law needs to be reformed and its implementation has to be ensured taking into account the views of passengers, transport workers, and government representatives.

10. Time slot of 12am to 5am should be set for movement of trucks, garbage trucks, and other heavy vehicles. 

11. Effective initiatives need to be taken across society to eradicate drug addiction. Regular dope tests and counselling should be arranged for drivers and assistants.

Top News

Students protest / Road accidents / demands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study