Road safety movement: Students distribute leaflets with 11-point demand

Students distributed leaflets to the public in the Rampura area of ​​the capital this afternoon as part of their planned protest programme.

At that time, they highlighted the importance of safe roads and presented their 11 general demands to people on the leaflets.

Khilgaon Model College student Sohagi Samia said, "We are distributing leaflets with the 11 points demanding safe roads, to people today [Thursday]."

"We want to make it clear that the safe roads movement is not just a student movement, but a people's movement from all walks of life. We want the support of the people in this movement," she added.

Referring to their next protest programme, Sohagi said, "We have suspended the movement on Friday as it is a holiday. A solidarity rally with students, teachers, parents, and workers will be held at 3pm on Saturday."

The demands on the leaflets:

1. The murders of Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem, and Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, victims of brutal structural killings on the road, must be brought to justice. Their families must be properly compensated and foot-over bridges will have to be constructed for pedestrians to cross streets in areas close to the Gulistan and Rampura bridges.

2. Half-pass student tickets on all public transport across the country have to be ensured with official notification. No time or day can be fixed for the half-pass and extra bus fares will have to be withdrawn. The number of BRTC buses on all routes has to be increased.

3. Free movement of students and courteous behaviour towards female students has to be ensured on public transport.

4. Strict action should be taken against the owners, drivers and employers of unlicensed vehicles without fitness certificates.

5. Increase the number of traffic police on crowded roads, including ensuring there are traffic lights and zebra crossings on all roads. Effective measures have to be taken against bribery and corruption of traffic police.

6. In order to stop the reckless competition among buses, one bus company on one route should be introduced and daily income should be distributed equally among all transport owners according to their share.

7. Identity cards and appointment letters have to be ensured for transport workers. Contract-based appointments must be cancelled. Instead of providing buses on a contract basis, the entire transport system has to be streamlined on ticket and counter basis. Restrooms and toilets should be provided for workers.

8. The working hours of the driver should not be more than 6 hours continuous. Each bus should have 2 drivers and 2 assistants. Adequate bus terminals need to be constructed. Transport workers need to be properly trained.

9. The road transport law needs to be reformed and its implementation has to be ensured taking into account the views of passengers, transport workers, and government representatives.

10. Time slot of 12am to 5am should be set for movement of trucks, garbage trucks, and other heavy vehicles.

11. Effective initiatives need to be taken across society to eradicate drug addiction. Regular dope tests and counselling should be arranged for drivers and assistants.