Road accidents to reduce as country introduces intelligent transport system

Highlights:

The system will identify vehicles exceeding speed and weight limits

Authorities will be able to take actions immediately after an accident

LED-enabled variable messaging signs will warn in advance if there is any danger on the road ahead

Setting up the system will be completed within the next 2 years

An Intelligent Transport System (ITS) will be set up for the first time in the country on the 260km highway from Joydebpur to Rangpur.

The entire road will be brought under monitoring by installing towers at 25 places alongside the highway.

The system will enable the authorities to identify vehicles that would exceed the prescribed speed limits on the roads and take action against them. This in turn is expected to reduce accidents.

LED-enabled variable messaging signs on the towers will warn vehicles in advance if there is any danger on the road ahead of them. For example, if there is a storm ahead, or an accident, all vehicles will be notified immediately through the variable messaging signs.

Fixed messaging signs will also be set up alongside the road under the ongoing project titled "Sasec Road Connectivity Project-II: Improvement of Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Road to a 4-Lane Highway", funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Dr Md Waliur Rahman, director of the project, said, "Monitoring buildings will be set up in three places – the Pakulla area in Tangail, Mahasthangarh in Bogura, and Islampur in Rangpur – to monitor the entire road. The central monitoring building will be established in Mirpur, Dhaka."

A Weigh in Motion (WiM) system will be set up at three stations – Pakulla, Mahasthangarh and Islampur – which will monitor if any truck is carrying goods more than the permitted limit. If a truck carries more than the prescribed weight, it will be fined.

The project director said installation of the ITS system as well as the development work on the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway would be completed within the next two years.

Bangladeshi contractor National Development Engineers (NDE) and Chinese firm FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd signed an $18 million deal with the Roads and Highways Department on 12 April for the ITS project.

"This project is significantly important for Bangladesh as it will pave the way for many such projects in the future," said Riyad Husain, managing director of NDE Solutions.