Road accidents claim 8,505 lives in 2023

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:14 pm

Road accidents claim 8,505 lives in 2023

Motorcycle accidents contributed the most to this toll, with 2,031 incidents resulting in 2,152 deaths and 1,339 injuries

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:14 pm
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

As many as 8,505 people died and 10,999 others were injured on roads, rail tracks, and waterways across the country in the year 2023, reports Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

According to the annual road accident report presented by the organisation's Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, a total of 6,929 accidents occurred last year.

Motorcycle accidents contributed the most to this toll, with 2,031 incidents resulting in 2,152 deaths and 1,339 injuries. 

Meanwhile, the railway sector witnessed 520 accidents, causing 512 fatalities and 475 injuries, while waterway accidents accounted for 148 incidents, resulting in 91 deaths, 152 injuries, and 109 missing persons.
 

