Reopening U-turns fails to tackle Dhaka traffic jam

Some U-turns were closed on the airport road from Mohakhali to Uttara on 3 April last year to curb the traffic congestion.

Recently, the traffic police have re-opened some of the U-turns to tackle the nagging traffic situation in the capital only to deteriorate the situation.

At the beginning of Ramadan, the traffic gridlock worsened and thousands of city dwellers had to take iftar on Dhaka streets.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic division has opened the major U-turn at the Kakoli intersection. Meanwhile, several other U-turns were also re-opened on the airport road– from the airport to the Rajlakkhi area—due to construction works on the road.

Ashfaq Ahmed, the assistant commissioner of traffic (Mohakhali zone), told TBS that the traffic congestion has eased a bit after the reopening of the Kakoli U-turn.

"But the traffic situation at the airport to Mohakhali remains the same as the previous time," he added.

Talking to TBS on Tuesday afternoon, Zahid Hasan, who works at a Banani office, said that he started for Paltan at about 12:30 pm. But he could cross the Amtoli area of Mohakhali 40 minutes after he started his journey. Then again he had to sit idle near the Mohakhali bus terminal.

Zahid then hired a motorbike to reach the destination quickly as he thought travelling by bus and getting stuck up at various points would take more time. He finally reached Paltan at about 3 pm even by motorbike.

"My office asked me to remain present at 4 pm after finishing my work at Paltan. But I reached Paltan at 3 pm. I am losing my patience travelling in this traffic jam and scorching heat," Zahid grudged.

"We may have to leave this city if the situation continues like this," he added.

The sufferings were the same on Tuesday for other commuters in various parts of the city.

It was found while visiting Paltan, Gulistan, Shahbagh and Dhanmondi areas that the traffic jam on the major roads spilled onto the surrounding connecting roads. As a result, although the traffic signals were opened for one minute, passengers had to wait for 10 minutes.

Besides, the Gazipur-bound passengers who had to cross Uttara and passengers who went to Gabtoli and Sayedabad had to suffer even more.

Regarding the traffic congestion on the airport road and Uttara area on Tuesday, Badrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of police (Traffic-Uttara) of DMP, told TBS that the traffic movement is under control since afternoon. But the pressure on Gulshan-bound vehicles is more.

He also said that the construction works of mass rapid transit (MRT) and bus rapid transit (BRT) have narrowed down these roads. Besides, the number of vehicles has also increased manifolds in Dhaka from the previous time creating huge gridlock for a long time on this route.

The pressure of vehicles in Mohakhali, Banani and Notunbazar areas of Badda has increased significantly in recent times. Vehicle movement speed has become low due to the opening of the Banani crossing and unplanned construction of U-turns, some drivers said.

When contacted, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner (Traffic-Gulshan zone), told TBS on Tuesday that there were some problems in the morning but the vehicle movement is normal now. The Banani crossing has been opened temporarily to allow the Uttara-bound vehicles from Gulshan.

"As Gulshan and Banani are in the middle of the city, the pressure of vehicles is more there. Besides, the number of the private car is also more in this area compared to other parts of the city which force us to face extra pressure to tackle traffic congestion," said Mustafiz.