Record Tk5.39 crore toll collection from Bangabandhu Bridge in 2 days

Bangabandhu Bridge has set a new record in transport movement and toll collection of over Tk5.39 crore from vehicles in two days.

The highest number of vehicles – 82,797 – crossed the bridge from Saturday to Monday morning, according to bridge authority.

Of them 37,940 vehicles crossed the bridge and over TK2.78 crore toll collected in the last 24 hours till 6:00am today.

According to the Bangabandhu Bridge authority, 82, 797 vehicles including bus, truck, pick-up, microbus, and other vehicles crossed the east and west toll plaza of the bridge in the last 48 hours.

Of them, 24,000 vehicles crossed the bridge till Sunday 6:00am and over Tk2.60 crore collected from the toll.

Notably, before the Eid-ul-Adha from 18-19 July, over Tk2.98 crore was collected as 39,481 transports crossed the bridge.

Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the site office of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, said, "The excessive vehicles crossed the bridge as the government announced to reopen garments factories from 1 August and a number of workers thronged to the city setting a record in vehicles movement and collecting toll."

Vehicles bound for 16 northern and five south-western districts run on Bangabandhu bridge, which is known as the gateway to the 21 districts.

