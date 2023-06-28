Record number of vehicles cross Bangabandhu Bridge in last 24 hours, more than Tk3.5cr collected in tolls

A record number of vehicles have crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge in the last 24 hours as Eid-ul-Adha holidaymakers left the capital Dhaka, said Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office Executive Engineer Ahsanul Kabir today.

"In 24 hours, the highest number of vehicles crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge. A total of 55,488 vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours. Tk35,840,200 taka has been collected in this toll," he told The Business Standard on Wednesday (28 June).

The official said from Monday (26 June) 12:00am to Tuesday (27 June) 12:00am, a total of 36,491 vehicles crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge East Toll Plaza and a total of Tk20,669,750 were collected in tolls.

Before this, on 13 May 2021, a record, 52,753 vehicles crossed the bridge. A total of Tk29,918,240 was collected in tolls.

Besides, 18,997 vehicles crossed at the western toll plaza and a total of Tk15,170,450 was collected in tolls, he added.

"Traffic pressure increases during the Eid journey. In order to avoid traffic congestion, tolls are being collected at a total of 18 booths on the east and west toll plazas of the bridge," he added.

The Bangabandhu Bridge highway connects road traffic to 23 districts of North Bengal.

Normally 15-20 thousand vehicles cross the bridge every day. However, during various festive holidays including Eid, the number of transport increases several times.