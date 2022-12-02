Rajshahi commuters suffer as transport strike enters second day

Rajshahi commuters' sufferings continue as the ongoing transport strike in the city entered its second day ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) rally on Saturday (3 December).

The transport owners and workers have enforced the strike in the eight districts under the Rajshahi division for an indefinite period from 1 December to press their 10-point demands, which included an amendment to the Road Transport Act of 2018, as well as a ban on unauthorised three-wheeler vehicles.

No bus left Rajshahi even on Friday and no bus was allowed to come, including long-distance bus services. This resulted in passengers suffering. Many had to travel in various alternative vehicles including CNG autorickshaws.

Rajshahi Divisional Transport Owners Association President Safkat Manjur Biplab said that the strike was called with a 10-point demand.

"Our demands were not fulfilled within the stipulated time. Due to this, an indefinite strike has been called from 6 am on Thursday," he said.

"He said that about 1000 buses are going up and down from Rajshahi on various routes including Dhaka every day. Due to this strike, all bus services are stopped. The strike will continue until the demands are met," Safkat Manjur Biplab said.

However, BNP leaders have said that the transport strike has been called to prevent the activists from coming to the Rajshahi for mass gathering.

Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, organising secretary and coordinator of mass meeting committee of BNP said, "A transport strike has been called in Rajshahi division so that the leaders and activists cannot come to the meeting. BNP activists cannot be detained by strike. This rally will be successful at any cost.