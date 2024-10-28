Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj: Bus operations halted amid protest after Rajshahi transport workers beaten

Rajshahi transport workers protest in front of the Shiroil Bus Terminal in the city on 28 October 2024. Photo: Collected

Bus operation on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj route has come to a complete halt due to a transport workers' protest after staff of several buses from Rajshahi were allegedly beaten in Chapainawabganj.

Rajshahi transport workers took positions in the morning in front of the Shiroil Bus Terminal in the city after an Al-Mahi Paribahan bus driver, Syed Hasan, from the area was beaten in Chapainawabganj by local transport workers, our correspondent reports.

"The incident started last Saturday night when the staff of a bus in Rajshahi were beaten up. Then the two sides sat on Sunday. The workers of Chapainawabganj promised that they would not be beaten again. As before, Rajshahi buses will be able to enter Chapainawabganj," said Syed.

"But when I took my bus to Chapainawabganj today, three of my assistants and I were beaten. The driver and assistant of a bus of Al Nahid Paribahan were also beaten. Hence, we launched a protest," he added.

According to our correspondent, no buses, including the Dhaka-bound ones, were being allowed to ply the road, causing immense suffering to passengers.

Speaking about the matter, Rajshahi Motor Workers Union's Acting General Secretary Rafikul Islam Pakhi said, "A bus worker from Chapainawabganj boarded a bus in Rajshahi on Saturday night. He had an argument with the bus conductor over the fare. After that, when the bus entered Chapainawabganj, three people including its driver and helper were beaten up. One suffered serious injuries."

Corresponding to Syed's statement, Pakhi also said the two sides later held a discussion and an agreement was reached to end the dispute. But workers of two buses were beaten again today.

"We know that not letting buses ply will cause suffering to the passengers and hurt the image of the government. We want to resume bus services, if not all the way to Chapainawabganj then at least till Godagari of Rajshahi. But the protesting workers say they will not be able to earn the cost of fuel by operating buses in such a short length," Pakhi said.

Protesters allege their colleagues were beaten on the instructions of Chapainawabganj Motor Workers Union General Secretary Anwarul Islam.

When contacted over the matter, he said, "We are workers. We get excited over small things and fight. We cannot discuss this over the phone. We can talk face to face."