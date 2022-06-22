Railway to sell advance train tickets for Eid from 1 July

Transport

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Railway to sell advance train tickets for Eid from 1 July

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 02:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway will sell advance train tickets ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Adha from 1 July. 

Counter and online sales will start simultaneously from 8 am on the day.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon made the disclosure at a press conference at Rail Bhaban on Wednesday (22 June). 

The advance tickets of 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 July will be sold on 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 July respectively, the minister said.

He added that a passenger can buy a maximum of 4 tickets. 

Advance tickets will not be refunded. Besides, no tickets for the Eid special train will be available online. It must be collected from the counter, he added.

Eid-ul-Adha, the 2nd largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated on 10 July, subject to the appearance of the moon.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

train / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US