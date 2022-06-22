Railway to sell advance train tickets for Eid from 1 July

Bangladesh Railway will sell advance train tickets ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Adha from 1 July.

Counter and online sales will start simultaneously from 8 am on the day.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon made the disclosure at a press conference at Rail Bhaban on Wednesday (22 June).

The advance tickets of 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 July will be sold on 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 July respectively, the minister said.

He added that a passenger can buy a maximum of 4 tickets.

Advance tickets will not be refunded. Besides, no tickets for the Eid special train will be available online. It must be collected from the counter, he added.

Eid-ul-Adha, the 2nd largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated on 10 July, subject to the appearance of the moon.

