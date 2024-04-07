Railway praised for smooth online Eid ticket sales

Passengers intending to travel by train before Eid are commending the Bangladesh Railway for its streamlined online ticket sale process, a stark contrast to last year's chaos. This marks a major feat for the Railway, which faced public backlash in 2023.

Officials said this year's sales faced fewer passenger complaints as Railway authorities, partnering with online ticket service provider Shohoz, implemented server upgrades and optimisations.

In addition, the ticket booking engine technology was overhauled and data storage was optimised to address previous issues.

With these improvements, the Railway authorities now can accommodate up to 100,000 users and process 8,000 tickets per minute, twice the previous capacity.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For instance, Shohoz, with 1,687 servers deployed during peak load, effectively handled a maximum of 1.76 crore requests between 2:00-2:30 pm on 30 March.

The Railway introduced the online sale of advance tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2023, and subsequently for Eid-ul-Azha.

However, the sales faced glitches during both Eid occasions last year, with ticket seekers complaining about server issues and latencies.

A passenger, Rafiqul Islam, told TBS, "The Railway has done an excellent job this time. I obtained tickets smoothly. However, due to high demand, not everyone was able to get their desired number of tickets."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

This year, the website has introduced a virtual queue for ticket seekers.

Another passenger, Dr Biplop, said, "Although I had to wait for a bit to get tickets, I could do so in one attempt. Some of my relatives and friends had a similar experience.

"There were no server issues this year. Overall, the system has been greatly improved."

Among the key improvements made this year by Shohoz is the overhaul of its ticket booking engine technology stack.

Sandeep Debnath, chief operating officer of Shohoz, told TBS, "By upgrading this critical component, we enhanced the efficiency and responsiveness of the booking system, providing users with a smoother experience."

Furthermore, Shohoz has prioritised maximising data storage.

"This strategic move ensures that a vast quantity of data remains readily available, contributing to overall system performance. This facilitates faster responses and minimises latency, even during peak traffic periods," explained Sandeep.

He continued, "To streamline operations and prevent potential bottlenecks, we introduced action breakdowns within our server infrastructure. This enabled us to optimise system performance and ensure a more seamless user experience."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Recognising the importance of swift content delivery, Shohoz has implemented a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to expedite the communication of static files.

"This addition not only enhances the speed of file delivery but also contributes to an improved user experience by reducing load times," Sandeep said, adding that during the peak hours of the Eid ticket sales, Shohoz demonstrated its capacity to handle massive surges in traffic with ease and efficiency.

"Shohoz has optimised its database infrastructure to manage the distribution of traffic and load instances. This ensures performance and reliability, even under heavy load conditions," the Sohoz official added.

Bus companies also embrace online ticketing

The landscape of purchasing tickets for long-haul buses has experienced a notable shift, marked by the widespread adoption of online systems by most companies, said industry insiders.

While certain companies had previously provided online ticketing options, these were typically restricted in scope.

There is also a growing preference among passengers for online ticketing due to its convenience. The availability of discounts through mobile banking apps also poses a significant advantage.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

"The online ticketing system is convenient and time-saving. With just a few clicks, we can secure tickets from the comfort of home, avoiding the inconvenience of crowded terminals and long waits in line," said one passenger Afarat Uddin.

Similarly, Saif Uddin, another traveller, said, "Besides the transport company's website, numerous third-party online platforms now facilitate ticket purchases."

Additionally, he mentioned the added advantage of potential discounts when using mobile banking apps for payment, providing a double benefit for customers.

Water transportation falls behind

Unlike railways and buses, launch companies have yet to embrace online ticketing systems.

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passengers Carrier Association, said while a few tickets are sold online, passengers typically opt to book cabins via phone.

"We are accustomed to this system, so there is little inclination to widely adopt online ticketing for waterway transportation," he added.