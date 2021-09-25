Railway Minister inaugurates Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan today inaugurated the 24km dual gauge, double line train on the Laksam-Cumilla route in Cumilla railway station.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the railway minister said, "The prime minister formed a separate ministry in 2011 to revive the railway. There are many projects underway in the railways at present.

"Single lines are being converted to double lines in phases. New bridges are being built. Connections are being provided in areas of the country where there is no rail connection."

The minister mentioned that a new railway line will be launched in Cox's Bazar in December 2022.

A railway bridge is being constructed over the river Jamuna, which will be operational in 2024.

Highlighting the number of projects undertaken for development of rail ways, he also said that rail lines in Padma Bridge will connect Dhaka to Jashore and a new railway line was being constructed from Khulna to Mongla.

The minister further said that a broad gauge will be built later from Akhaura to Tongi. In future, the Dhaka-Chattogram route will be upgraded to dual gauge double line.

Meanwhile, a new 72km dual gauge railway line was being constructed in Akhaura-Laksam section and the existing 72km gauge line was being converted to dual gauge.

Calling for raising public awareness against throwing stones at trains, the minister said some miscreants were making a rail journey unsafe.

Nurul also said, "Around 125 luggage vans will be procured and initiatives have been taken to transport agricultural products. As a result, farmers will be able to supply their produce at affordable prices across the country."