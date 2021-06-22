Rail links of Dhaka suspended with rest of the country

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 12:51 am

Rail links of Dhaka suspended with rest of the country

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon confirmed the news to The Business Standard today

Representational Image. Photo/Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo/Courtesy

Rail communication between the capital and other parts of the country will be suspended from midnight.

The new restriction starting from Wednesday 12am will remain in force till 30 June.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

The decision came a day after the government imposed a nine-day movement restriction on seven districts, apparently shutting off the capital from the rest of the country. 
 

