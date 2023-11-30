Railway to change schedule of 43 intercity trains

Bangladesh Railway has announced schedule adjustments for 43 intercity trains, coming into effect on 1 December.

Among these changes, 20 trains will be rescheduled for earlier departures, while 23 trains will see delayed departure times.

The new Railway schedule includes the Cox's Bazar Express as a new train service between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar.

Furthermore, the Bijoy Express, previously operating between Chattogram and Mymensingh, will now extend its route to Jamalpur. Additionally, the Madhumati Express travelling from Rajshahi to Dhaka via Padma Bridge and the Dhalarchar Express from Dhalarchar to Rajshahi will extend their services up to Chapainawabganj.

An analysis of the updated schedule indicates time reductions in travel along the double-lined rail track from Dhaka to Chattogram, with time savings ranging from 20 minutes to an hour.

While travel times between Dhaka and Sylhet have seen both increases and decreases, most trains operating in the western region have experienced an increase in their duration.

Moreover, the commercial operations for trains along the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar routes are set to commence on 1 December.

This is the 53rd timetable revision in Bangladesh railway history. The last revision in the timetable was implemented in January 2020.

Currently,102 intercity trains are operational across the country.

