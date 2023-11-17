Rail links with Southeastern districts disrupted as tree fell on line in B’baria

Rail communication between Dhaka and southern-southeastern districts got suspended on Friday after an uprooted tree fell on the railway tracks in Brahmanbaria.

Heavy winds, caused by Cyclone Mridhili, uprooted the tree in the Kaliseema area at Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria around 6:45pm Friday (17 November) resulting in the disruption of Dhaka's rail links with Sylhet, Chattogram and Noakhali, Assistant Master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station Shakir Jahan confirmed to The Business Standard.

"After the tree blocked the line, Chattogram-bound inter-city Suborno Express from Dhaka got stuck at Talshahr in Brahmanbaria and Noakhali-bound Coastal Express from Dhaka got stuck at Bhairab railway station in Kishoreganj," Shakir said.

Railway workers have been sent to the spot to remove the tree, he said adding that it may take an hour for train movement to be normal after trees are removed.