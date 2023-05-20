Rail link with Sylhet restored after 14 hours

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Railway communication with Sylhet was restored around 14 hours after a train derailed in Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila. 

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Kulaura Deputy Assistant Engineer Anisuzzaman said the railway service was normalised at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Earlier, around 5am, Sylhet-bound Udayan Express hit a tree which was tilted on the rail tracks due to a storm last night.

Railway link with Sylhet snapped after train hits tree tilted by storm

He said it took time to restore the communication as three coaches including the one with engine were derailed.

Meanwhile, the railways ministry has formed a five-member committee led by Khairul Kabir, Divisional Transport Officer of Railways, to look into the matter.

