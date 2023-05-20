Rail link with Sylhet restored after 14 hours

Railway communication with Sylhet was restored around 14 hours after a train derailed in Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Kulaura Deputy Assistant Engineer Anisuzzaman said the railway service was normalised at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Earlier, around 5am, Sylhet-bound Udayan Express hit a tree which was tilted on the rail tracks due to a storm last night.

He said it took time to restore the communication as three coaches including the one with engine were derailed.

Meanwhile, the railways ministry has formed a five-member committee led by Khairul Kabir, Divisional Transport Officer of Railways, to look into the matter.