Quader for strict vigilance on three-wheelers, motorcycles on roads, highways during Eid

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (21 March) directed the authorities concerned to increase vigilance on the movement of three-wheelers and motorcycles on roads and highways to avoid accidents during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

He came up with the directives at a stakeholders' meeting on safe and smooth journey of passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Sarak Bhabhan in the city's Banani.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said all are still worried about road accidents, while three-wheelers and reckless driving of motorcycles are causing frequent accidents.

"So, the safe road project should be implemented as soon as possible. If we take a soft stance, accidents will continue to happen. Everyone should perform their responsibilities without blaming each others," he said.

The road transport and bridges minister said these three-wheeler vehicles and motorcycles are the biggest nuisance on the road during the Eid journey.

Mentioning that a policy needs to be announced to this end, he said the movement of three-wheeler vehicles has been restricted on 22 roads and highways of the country, but it is not being enforced yet.

"The capacity of highway police and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority should be increased here. Without their capacity building, no matter how many decisions are made, it is very difficult to implement those," Quader said.

Expressing his displeasure over the movement of unfit and outdated vehicles on city streets, he said "There are many factories manufacturing these vehicles in Dhaka city. I saw it myself. Cars are being painted but their colours do not last even ten days."

He called upon the transport owners to bring fitness of their vehicles on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitre.

He said during the meeting, 155 possible spots of traffic jam ahead of the Eid were identified, while special emphasis has been given on a few places.

Quader asked the stakeholders concerned to keep their filling stations open for five days before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

He warned that action would be taken against those who will take extra fares from home goers during the Eid-ul-Fitr, saying that the authorities will monitor the situation round the clock.

The road transport minister said three days before and after the Eid, the movement of trucks, covered-vans and Lorries should be prevented on the highways. "Only vehicles carrying essential food items, garments, fuel and medicines will be allowed to run," he added.

In the view-exchange meeting, the participants presented their views and recommendations to make the Eid journey smooth and hassle-free. Cheques of compensation were handed over to the families of five people who were killed in road accidents.

AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Nirapad Sarak Chai Chairman Ilias Kanchan, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association President Moshiur Rahman Ranga and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman were present, among others.