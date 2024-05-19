Quader for action against shabby buses in Dhaka

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has called on the two mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations to take action against the shabby buses operating in the capital.

"Even the buses on the roads of small African countries look fine," he remarked at a branding seminar on Dhaka metro rail held at the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital today (19 May).

"In Dhaka, people use the latest model cars, but why are the buses in such poor condition?" he questioned.

He urged the mayors to look into the matter.

The minister opined that 15% VAT on metro rail tickets is not appropriate.