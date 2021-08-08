Public transports, shopping malls, hotels to reopen from 11 Aug

The government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions from 11 August considering country's current socio-economic condition and to keep the wheels of economy rolling.

In a gazette notification today, the cabinet division announced to allow the movement of public transports from 11 August.

Public transports in all routes can carry passengers equal to their capacity but the numbers of the vehicles have to be reduced by 50%.

All government private offices and factories will reopen from the same day.

Shopping malls and markets will remain open from 10am to 8pm daily from 11 August.

Besides, restaurants and hotels can be kept open with half of their capacity from 8am to 10pm every day.

All parties must maintain social distancing and hygiene rules strictly while using public transports and going outside.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July to August 5 following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

As the Delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 261 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, which is the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths