Public transport struggles with low passenger volume amid curfew relaxation

Curfew relaxation and the resumption of public transport for the second day brought relief to transport workers across Dhaka. However, their relief was tempered by a significant drop in passenger numbers on Thursday (25 July), the last working day of the week.

Buses, CNGs, and bikes struggled due to the limited number of passengers. Traffic congestion and road closures by law enforcers also prevented them from making more trips.

Despite the challenges, workers remained hopeful that normalcy would return.

Sujan, a helper on the Azimpur-bound Mirpur Link Paribahan, said, "We're happy the government relaxed the curfew and allowed buses to operate so we could return to work. But even today, people haven't been coming out like usual. So, we're not getting many passengers."

He added, "Although we're operating fewer buses today, they're not even filling up to 80% capacity."

Anwar, a staff member of Demra-bound Alif Paribahan, shared similar concerns. "The low passenger numbers combined with traffic congestion at various intersections are preventing us from making more trips to generate income after a week of lost earnings due to the movement and curfew," he said.

Arju from Ayat Paribahan observed that passengers were only travelling short distances. "Very few passengers are getting on board to go to our last destination," he said.

Similar stories were shared by other public transport operators, who reported a significant decrease in commuters, impacting their income.

CNG driver Md Yeasin said, "With fewer passengers, we have fewer trips. Since 11am, I have only been able to make one trip for Tk200 in two and a half hours. In normal times, we can make at least three times more during the same period."

He further elaborated on the challenges posed by roadblocks and traffic jams, saying, "We're unable to make more trips because of the numerous roadblocks set up by law enforcement and congestion in certain areas."

Ride-sharing services also experienced a decline in trips. Ride-sharer Amit Hasan said, "I've been sitting idle for hours because no one is hiring me, unlike usual days. It seems people aren't going out today. This could be a tough day for me, especially since we need more income after several days of closure."

Even rickshaws, which usually manage to find passengers during dull times, were struggling.

Rickshaw puller Abul Kalam said, "In three hours, from 11am to 2pm, I've only been able to earn Tk90. Normally, I would earn Tk400-Tk500 during this time. I think schools and colleges are closed, and people aren't going out unless it's urgent. That's why there are fewer passengers."

With the government easing restrictions, Kalam expressed hope that normalcy would return soon.

In contrast to the situation in Dhaka, long-haul buses appeared to be doing better. Mosharraf Hossain, general manager of Hanif Paribahan, said, "Just like yesterday, we have a good number of passengers today. All the buses that left Dhaka were almost full."

He added that during the relaxation period, most transport companies ran extra trips along with their regular schedules to move passengers. However, return trips had fewer passengers, with buses coming back only 50-60% full.