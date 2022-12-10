People suffer as public transport scarce in Dhaka today amid of BNP rally

Public transport movement in the capital Dhaka has been less since this morning amid Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) rally today, bringing suffering for the city dwellers.

Buses have stopped plying on some routes.

Around 30 thousand policemen, members of the armed police battalion, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar personnel have been deployed across the city to foil any untoward situation.

Photo: TBS

Office-bound people were seen standing for hours on the road. Many people were seen going to their destinations in pickup vans after not getting a bus.

The number of cars on the roads today has also been lesser than usual.

Photo: TBS

Some CNG autorickshaws are running but asking two to three times the usual fare. Rickshaws, legunas are plying on the roads, but also charging higher than usaul.

Many were forced to walk to their destinations.

Photo: TBS

Long-haul bus services have been stopped. No bus is leaving or entering Dhaka.