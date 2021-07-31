Public transport to operate till Sunday noon

The government has allowed the operation of all public transports till Sunday 12pm to facilitate the journey of Dhaka-bound factory workers.

During this period, bus, launch and train services will be operational in all routes across the country as a 14-day strict lockdown has been in place till 5 August.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), confirmed the move to The Business Standard today.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has issued a notification stating that all modes of water transport will operate from Saturday 7.45pm to Sunday 12pm while maintaining the health guidelines.

The decision came as thousands of workers of ready-made garments and other export-oriented factories started their journey towards Dhaka following the government announcement of factories reopening.

The cabinet division yesterday issued a gazette notification allowing factories to run production from 1 August.