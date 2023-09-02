Want to use elevated expressway? Here are some tips you must follow

The maximum speed limit on the main elevated expressway is 60km per hour, and the speed limit on the entrance and exit ramps is 40km per hour

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The Airport-Farmgate portion of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open for vehicular movement at 6am tomorrow (3 September), Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) said in a public notice on Friday. 

Here's what the notification says about getting on and off the expressway:

  • If you want to get on the expressway from the north, you can enter the expressway from either the Kawla area on the south of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport or the Army Gold Club at Pragati Sarani. 
    Airport to Farmgate in 10 minutes from Sunday
  • While going to the south, you can exit the expressway at the Banani Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal or Indira Road in Farmgate. 
  • If you want to get on the expressway from the south, the entrances to the expressway are the north and south lanes of Bijoy Sarani overpass and Banani Rail Station.
  • The four exit ramps, while going to the north from south, are the Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal, the airport road opposite Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Kuril Bishwa Road and the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

There is bad news for motorcycle owners, though. BBA, the implementing agency of the infrastructure, has banned two and three-wheeler vehicles at the expressway. 

Moreover, parking, getting out of the vehicle, and standing on the elevated expressway to take pictures have also been announced as prohibited.

The notification also revealed the maximum speed limit on the main elevated expressway is 60km per hour, and the speed limit on the entrance and exit ramps is 40km per hour.

