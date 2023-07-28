Public transport crisis in Dhaka ahead of today's political rallies

Transport

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

Public transport crisis in Dhaka ahead of today's political rallies

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka commuters woke up to a public transportation crisis today ahead of massive rallies by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), three associate organisations of Bangladesh Awami League and other political parties scheduled for today. 

Passengers are not getting public transport even after standing for a long time since Friday (28 July) morning.

At least 100 passengers are seen waiting for public transport at Mirpur-10.

Moinul Islam will go to Shahbagh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He told The Business Standard (TBS), "I have been standing for about 30 minutes without getting any bus. Even if 1 or 2 buses come, they are full of people. There are patients in the hospital so it is necessary to go urgently."

A worker of Shikar Paribahan told TBS, "Many bus owners did not take out the bus today due to the rally. Only 1 or 2 companies have their buses out, but we will stop in afternoon."

Another waiting passenger Ilyas Hossain told TBS that he would not have started if he had realised that there would be no public transport on the road even on Friday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"I can't get any bus to go to Mohakhali for almost an hour," he said.

Many passengers were seen in Abdullahpur waiting for buses to their destination.

Suman, a passenger waiting at Abdullahpur said, "I will go to Demra. Waiting for a bus. But can't get any."

When asked if there is such a transport crisis every Friday, he said, "Transport is normal even on Fridays. However, today there is a transportation crisis for the programme of both parties."

Meanwhile, due to the transport crisis, bike and CNG drivers are demanding higher fares.

A bike ride-share service provider named Rubel admitted to demanding higher fares saying, "There are police checkposts all around. Anything can happen today. We are riding bikes with risk. That's why I demand a little more. But not everyone is paying the fare we demand."

Meanwhile, the road from Shantinagar intersection to Paltan was closed down on Friday morning.

Buses coming from Gazipur were seen turning around and going back.

 

Bangladesh

AL, BNP 28 July Rally / Bangladesh / BNP / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

4h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

23h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1d | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

15h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

20h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

16h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price