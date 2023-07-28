Public transport crisis in Dhaka ahead of today's political rallies

Dhaka commuters woke up to a public transportation crisis today ahead of massive rallies by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), three associate organisations of Bangladesh Awami League and other political parties scheduled for today.

Passengers are not getting public transport even after standing for a long time since Friday (28 July) morning.

At least 100 passengers are seen waiting for public transport at Mirpur-10.

Moinul Islam will go to Shahbagh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Photo: TBS

He told The Business Standard (TBS), "I have been standing for about 30 minutes without getting any bus. Even if 1 or 2 buses come, they are full of people. There are patients in the hospital so it is necessary to go urgently."

A worker of Shikar Paribahan told TBS, "Many bus owners did not take out the bus today due to the rally. Only 1 or 2 companies have their buses out, but we will stop in afternoon."

Another waiting passenger Ilyas Hossain told TBS that he would not have started if he had realised that there would be no public transport on the road even on Friday.

Photo: TBS

"I can't get any bus to go to Mohakhali for almost an hour," he said.

Many passengers were seen in Abdullahpur waiting for buses to their destination.

Suman, a passenger waiting at Abdullahpur said, "I will go to Demra. Waiting for a bus. But can't get any."

When asked if there is such a transport crisis every Friday, he said, "Transport is normal even on Fridays. However, today there is a transportation crisis for the programme of both parties."

Meanwhile, due to the transport crisis, bike and CNG drivers are demanding higher fares.

A bike ride-share service provider named Rubel admitted to demanding higher fares saying, "There are police checkposts all around. Anything can happen today. We are riding bikes with risk. That's why I demand a little more. But not everyone is paying the fare we demand."

Meanwhile, the road from Shantinagar intersection to Paltan was closed down on Friday morning.

Buses coming from Gazipur were seen turning around and going back.