Private vehicles, rickshaws rule Dhaka streets on day 3 of nationwide strike

Intensifying the sufferings of commuters and inter-district passengers, the countrywide transport strike – protesting the recent fuel price hike – rolled into day three on Sunday.

With hiked fares, private vehicles, ride-sharing motorbikes, and rickshaws were seen ruling Dhaka streets, creating traffic congestion at different points in the capital, including Mirpur, Farmgate, Banglamotor, and Shahbagh areas.

Buses of only two to three private companies and the state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) were seen on the city streets.

People travelling to and from distant areas, mainly office-goers, on the first working day of the week, were desperately looking for a mode of transportation to reach their respective destinations.

Besides, the suspension of launch service by owners on Saturday morning added to the woes of the passengers.

A number of commuters complained that CNG-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, and ride providers were taking advantage of the untoward situation by charging them extra.

Selim Khan, after waiting for a bus at Mirpur since 8am, was forced to take a paddle-rickshaw ride for Tk200 to reach his office in Karwan Bazar.

Speaking to The Business Standard, he said, "I started today two hours earlier than my usual office time but still couldn't manage to get on the very few BRTC buses plying on the road. It looks like there is no end to the suffering of ordinary people like us."

Saira Khatun, who came to her office from Mohakhali by rickshaw, said that it took her two hours to reach her desired destination while paying 10 times more than the actual fare for the distance.

Abdus Sobhan, who travelled to Farmgate from Kamlapur to reach office, said even Uber is charging more than usual.

After waiting for a BRTC bus for an hour he took an Uber ride which cost him Tk600. Whereas the usual fare is Tk300-350, he added.

Abul, who set out with his son's bicycle to reach his workplace said, "It would become difficult to run the family if I take a rickshaw or CNG run auto-rickshaw to work. So, I took my son's bicycle today."

BRTC driver Nazmul told TBS, it is not possible to tackle the pressure of passengers with BRTC busses only.

Reportedly, even BRTC busses are also charging fares double than usual.

Rickshaw puller Rahim said, "I usually do not drive the rickshaw on the main roads, and stay in the alleys of Panthapath. But from yesterday I have been transporting long-haul passengers on the main road. The income has also been good for the last two days."

"Everyone is hiking the fare, so am I," he added.

Another rickshaw puller said, he had stopped pulling a rickshaw and started a small business. But he started pulling the rickshaw amid the transport strike.

He said he is earning about Tk1,500 a day. However, the number of rickshaws on the road increased on Sunday which is causing traffic jams.

On Wednesday, the government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15/litre.

Public bus and goods transport owners, who have suffered heavy losses because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, enforced the strike on Friday to protest the decision to hike fuel prices. They also demanded that fares be readjusted.

Chattogram

Passengers are in extreme distress in various parts of Chattogram city on Sunday morning, the third day of the strike. They waited a long time for the bus as the presence of buses was very low. People were found stumbling to get into it when a bus came after a long gap.

Many people have been found taking taxis or motorbikes to their nearest destination with extra fare, which is several times more than regular fare. Taking advantage of this crisis, rickshaw pullers and autorickshaw drivers are charging higher fares.

Md Belal, secretary general of the Transport Owners Group in Chattogram, told TBS "All our 300 vehicles are on the road now. Every effort is being made to normalise the situation,"

Mamun Al Hasan, a passenger, told TBS that CNG auto-rickshaws from Shah Amanat Bridge to Gunagari in Banshkhali are demanding a fare of Tk200 per person, which is Tk60 per person in normal time.

A number of people were waiting in the WASA area of the city at around 10:30 am without getting a bus. They alleged that human haulers and bus drivers are charging extra.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Chittagong Metropolitan Traffic Police South Division Shariful Islam said the number of vehicles on the road today is more than yesterday, but the crisis has not abated.