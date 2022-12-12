PM will open Uttara-Agargaon metro on 4th week of December

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 12:11 pm

File image. Photo: Saad Abdullah
File image. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail services on the Uttara to Agargaon route on any day of the fourth week of December, said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited ( DMTCL ) Managing Director MAN Siddique.

"The final date of the inauguration has not yet been received from the Prime Minister's Office. However, the service will be launched by this month,"  he said in an event organised at the information centre of DMTCL on Monday (12 December). 

Metro rail is ready for commercial operation

"Initially, the metro rail will run in a limited range. Passengers per train will be below capacity. The number of trains will also be less. Trains will stop for longer periods at each station," MAN Siddique added. 

He added that the trains will run at full capacity after three months after getting launched. 

PM Hasina earlier hinted that the landmark infrastructure will be inaugurated after the country's Victory Day (16 December).

In 2012, the mass rapid transit (MRT) Line 6 project worth Tk22,000 crore was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) to develop the 20.1km long metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel. The cost of the project rose to Tk33,472 crore after including another 1.16 km extension from Motijheel to Kamalapur.

The metro line, which will come into full operation in June 2024, will be able to transport nearly five lakh passengers a day or 16,000 per hour in any one direction.

DTMCL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BRTC to operate shuttle bus services from Agargaon to Motijheel, to reduce the hassles of metro rail passengers.

In September this year, the government declared the fare chart of the metro rail at TK5 for each kilometre with a minimum fare of Tk20.

Metro rail commuters will get a 10% discount by paying fares on the rapid pass or MRT pass which will be issued by the DMTCL.

