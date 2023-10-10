PM opens Dhaka-Bhanga rail service

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the train service on the 82-km Dhaka-Bhanga route through Padma Bridge.

The prime minister announced the inauguration of the new route from Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj on Tuesday (10 October) morning.

However, commercial train movement on the route will begin soon.

After inauguration, the premier is scheduled to cross the Padma Bridge by a special train, from Mawa Railway Station to Bhanga in Faridpur.

With this, the rail service via Padma Bridge went into operation one year and three months after opening the landmark Padma Bridge in June last year.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said the newly introduced railway link will contribute significantly to the country's economy, as it will connect Mongla port."We will bring 64 districts of the country under the railway network in phases. The previous BNP government did not take any step for the development of the railway sector," he noted.

Rail connectivity with South now a reality

Bangladesh Railway is constructing the 172-km-long new rail tracks from Dhaka to Jashore under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project and its 82-km part connecting Dhaka and Bhanga was opened today while the remaining portion connecting Jashore is likely to be launched in June next year, according to the project details.

On 7 September, the trial run of a special train on the Dhaka-Bhanga route through the Padma Bridge was completed.

Earlier, Bangladesh Railways ran a trial train from Bhanga to Mawa end of Padma Bridge on April 4 after the completion of the stoneless railway line on the Padma Bridge.

On 14 October last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the rail link between Dhaka and Jessore under the 'Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project' as the project cost is estimated at Taka 39,246.80 crore while Exim Bank of China is providing Tk21,036.70 crore as loan.

The railway connectivity will improve accessibility to the capital city with central and southwestern regions of the country through Padma Bridge, covering new areas of Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Narail districts, the project details said.

It added that the project will establish alternative railway connectivity linking Dhaka-Jessore-Khulna with a 212.05 km shorter route.

It will also establish another sub-route of the Trans-Asian Railway Network in Bangladesh and introduce national, regional and international freight and BG container train service as this route will be free from speed and load restrictions for carrying containers.

