Plan on greening metro rail depots, corridors too

A worker polishes the stainless steel railing on the road dividers as the authority plants flower trees to beautify the streets beneath the MRT lines. The country’s first-ever metro rail service is likely to be inaugurated in the last week of December on the Uttara-Agargaon route. The photo was taken from the capital’s Agargaon area on Saturday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The crossroads of modern transportation and the environment can be complicated.

But a tree planting plan at metro rail depots and beneath the elevated railroads seems innovative, as the shades of green will be perfectly synchronised with the green Dhaka plan and a response to the growing chorus for making the city livable again.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) – the builder, owner and operator of the modern means of transportation – has already planted thousands of trees at Diabari metro rail depot in Uttara, and plans are in place for ornamental and flower trees on the road medians beneath the elevated railroads.

According to DMTCL officials, a metro rail depot is quite compact and comprises 52 infrastructures. But there are some open spaces inside and adjacent areas.

At Diabari depot, the open spaces now accommodate many local tree species, including 420 Debdaru, 56 Sonalu, 60 Bokul and 54 Palm plants. The depot site also has flower plants and creepers. The authorities have also planted fruit-bearing trees, including 50 dragon fruit, 15 mango and 20 jackfruit trees in the depot area.

Similar to Diabari, the authorities said all the metro rail depots will be made more verdant through a planting of trees and other vegetation. The officials say they are now planning to grow flower plants on an experimental basis on road medians in areas of the Uttara-Agargaon stretch.

"We will plant suitable species on whatever land space is left after the construction," MAN Siddique, managing director of the DMTCL, told The Business Standard.

For example, he said thorny ornamental vines, bushes, and trees will be planted on the medians as they can grow without much sunlight and care. The bushes will also deter jaywalkers and encroachers.

"If the median is left unused, it will turn into an open dump or get occupied," MAN Siddique said.

"We will plant some seasonal flower trees in early December at some places on the median from Agargaon to Uttara depot," he said, adding the entire metro rail corridor will be greened if the experiment works out.

DMTCL officials said the plantation beneath the railroads will depend on two factors. The trees should be of a small spread not hampering the traffic and should contribute to city road beautification.

MAN Siddique said loamy soil – which is great for gardening – has been piled up on the road medians. Besides, they do not have the bottom carpeted, enabling trees to dig roots deep in the ground.

With minimum care after plantation, the DMTCL managing director said it is expected that the median trees will survive at least four years.

"The green and floral road strip will cheer you up if you get stuck in a traffic jam," he commented.