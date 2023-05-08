Pilot shortage blamed for frequent accidents on main shipping route

Despite having adequate depth and width for vessels plying, naval accidents have become a common occurrence on the Chattogram-Chargazaria route, the main shipping route connecting the Chattogram Port to other parts of the country.

People related to the shipping industry have blamed the shortage of skilled pilots, defiance of rules and lack of BIWTA monitoring for the accidents.

In the last seven years, around 700 accidents have been reported on the Chattogram-Chargazaria route. In March this year alone, two vessels capsized after they were hit by other vessels and another one sank after developing a rupture.

Mahbub Rashid Khan, the executive director of the Water Transport Cell (WTC), a private lighter ship management company, told The Business Standard, "Skilled pilots are needed on this channel. We are not getting pilots despite paying thousands of crores of taka in fees to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)".

At present, the BIWTA has only 26 pilots – 13 permanent and 13 temporary ones – against the requirement of 100 pilots. Besides, the process for recruiting 69 pilots by the regulator has been stalled after a writ was filed by the temporary pilots.

Currently, goods are shipped in the convoy process [a practice to sail 10-12 ships by following a single pilot], defying the rules of appointing different classes of pilots for different categories of vessels.

According to the Pilot Ordinance-1969, it is an obligation to implement mandatory pilot service on the Chattogram-Chargazaria route, meaning all vessels on this route must be operated by the BIWTA pilots.

In addition, negligence of the supervisors, breaching the Classification Society rules in ship building, overloading, plying of unfit vessels, ignoring signals and sailing vessels during low tide also contributed to the accidents.

Md Motaleb, who recently retired as the pilot supervisor of BIWTA's Eastern Delta region, told TBS, "There is high demand for trips on this route. Sometimes masters don't wait for the ebb. In some parts of the channel, the depth is shallow during low tide. If ships ply without waiting there, the bottom bursts. Accidents also happen when ships are operated not following the convoy".

As per data from the BIWTA and the WTC, a total of 29 vessels belonging to them capsized on the Chattogram-Chargazaria route from 2016 to 2020. Alongside 40 bulkheads, at least 25 vessels owned by various industrial groups and individuals also sank on this route. Besides, at least 15 accidents were reported in 2021 and 2022.

Around 2,000 vessels transport goods from the Chattogram port to elsewhere in the country. If a vessel sinks, sometimes the loss reaches up to Tk5-10 crores, traders said.

BIWTA officials said that on average, 100-120 ships ply on the Chattogram-Chargazaria route every day. At least 100 pilots are required in the Chattogram region for plying all vessels, including those of the Navy and various government offices.

Currently, the regulator has a total of 38 posts, including one master pilot supervisor, 32 senior master pilots and 5 master pilot posts, for the Chattogram region. Five pilots were appointed for the last time in 2018. The new recruitment process remains halted after the temporary pilots filed lawsuits demanding permanent appointment.

BIWTA Joint Director (Naval Conservation and Management) Sabur Khan told TBS, "A no-objection letter has been given by the department regarding the appointment of a total of 69 posts… Now regulations have to be followed to appoint anyone, and tests must be taken. But the temporary pilots have filed petitions in court to make their jobs permanent, halting the recruitment process."

Captain Sabbir Mahmud, principal officer of the Mercantile Marine Office (MMO) Chattogram, told TBS, "The nature of the channel of the Chattogram-Chargazaria route changes frequently. The BIWTA is responsible for monitoring it regularly. They [BIWTA] have a pilot crisis. This is one of the causes of accidents… If there is a shortage of pilots, they should be recruited. Or, BIWTA can train the private ones. They must find a way".

"A clearance is required from our office for travelling by sea. We provide certificates after inspection and supervision. Many collect the DG shipping clearance from Dhaka. In other words, with permission to ply on the river, many vessels also ply in the sea. Laws are not being properly followed here," he added.