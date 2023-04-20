Permission for motorcycles to ply Padma Bridge is PM's Eid gift for holidaymakers: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the permission for motorcycles to ply on the Padma Bridge is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Eid gift for the holidaymakers.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suddenly decided in the Ecnec meeting that motorcycles will be plying on Padma Bridge on the occasion of Eid. But there have to be some specific rules. For example, a motorcycle must be driven at a speed of 60 kmph, they can not stop on the bridge to take pictures and lanes cannot be changed under any circumstances," the minister said while visiting the toll plaza of Padma Bridge at around 12:15pm on Thursday (20 April).

"We faced some issues and were forced to stop the movement of motorcycles, and with the change of time, I believe that the sense of order and responsibility has improved among the people," Quader added.

The minister said he hopes everyone travelling on motorcycles over the bridge will do so responsibly.

"Padma Bridge is the wealth of the nation. It is the duty of every citizen to use this resource properly. If there is a traffic jam on the Padma Bridge due to the plying of motorcycles, then the movement of motorcycles on the Padma Bridge may be banned again," he said.

Obaidul Quader said that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

"However, commuters have been following the rules since morning. I have sent videos of it to the prime minister. I hope this trend would continue," he further said.

Bridge Secretary Md Manjur Hossain and Munshiganj Police Superintendent Mahfuzur Rahman Al-Mamun were also present during Obaidul Quader's visit.