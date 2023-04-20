Permission for motorcycles to ply Padma Bridge is PM's Eid gift for holidaymakers: Quader

Transport

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 01:23 pm

Related News

Permission for motorcycles to ply Padma Bridge is PM's Eid gift for holidaymakers: Quader

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided in the Ecnec meeting that motorcycles will be plying on Padma Bridge on the occasion of Eid," the minister said while visiting the toll plaza of Padma Bridge at around 12:15pm on Thursday (20 April).

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 01:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the permission for motorcycles to ply on the Padma Bridge is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Eid gift for the holidaymakers.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suddenly decided in the Ecnec meeting that motorcycles will be plying on Padma Bridge on the occasion of Eid. But there have to be some specific rules. For example, a motorcycle must be driven at a speed of 60 kmph, they can not stop on the bridge to take pictures and lanes cannot be changed under any circumstances," the minister said while visiting the toll plaza of Padma Bridge at around 12:15pm on Thursday (20 April).

"We faced some issues and were forced to stop the movement of motorcycles, and with the change of time, I believe that the sense of order and responsibility has improved among the people," Quader added. 

The minister said he hopes everyone travelling on motorcycles over the bridge will do so responsibly.

"Padma Bridge is the wealth of the nation. It is the duty of every citizen to use this resource properly. If there is a traffic jam on the Padma Bridge due to the plying of motorcycles, then the movement of motorcycles on the Padma Bridge may be banned again," he said. 

Obaidul Quader said that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

"However, commuters have been following the rules since morning. I have sent videos of it to the prime minister. I hope this trend would continue," he further said. 

Bridge Secretary Md Manjur Hossain and Munshiganj Police Superintendent Mahfuzur Rahman Al-Mamun were also present during Obaidul Quader's visit. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Eid / Padma Bridge / Obaidul Quade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

5h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

3h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

22h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

23h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

1d | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka