Pathao cuts commission on bike rides

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 04:44 pm

Pathao cuts commission on bike rides

According to Pathao, this is the lowest rate of commission charged by any ridesharing platform in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 04:44 pm
Pathao cuts commission on bike rides

Ridesharing platform Pathao has brought down its commission on bike rides to allow riders to earn up to 90% of the trip fare.

Effective November 25, Pathao will be taking 10% of the bike ride fare during peak hours (8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM) and up to 15% during the off-peak hours, said a Pathao press release.  

According to Pathao, this is the lowest rate of commission charged by any ridesharing platform in Bangladesh.

Previously, Pathao charged 15% as commission on two-wheel rides in Dhaka and 25% in Chattogram and Sylhet. The new commission structure is applicable nationwide, the release said.

In this regard, Fahim Ahmed, CEO and managing director of Pathao, said, "Pathao has created opportunities for our aspiring riders to earn more and improve their lives. With this commission cut, we wanted to recognise the largest and most loyal pool of riders at Pathao, who are ensuring a safe and reliable experience for our users."

