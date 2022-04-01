Passengers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat

Hundreds of buses, cars and trucks have remained stranded at Paturia Ghat since Friday morning due to the onrush of homebound people ahead of two days weekend from Friday amid shortage of ferry.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) sources said over 600 vehicles including private vehicles, passenger buses, and trucks were stranded at Paturia Ghat, causing immense suffering to commuters.

Mohiuddin Russel, manager of BIWTC Aricha regional office, said Paturia ferry terminal area has witnessed a heavy rush of vehicles heading southwest since Friday morning. Vehicles have to wait for hours for ferries to cross the river.

In the morning, a ferry carrying passengers and vehicles from Daulatdia lost control and hit the pontoon at Paturia ghat. Following the incident, the crossing of vehicles through this ghat was suspended for two hours, he added.

Eighteen small and large ferries were operating to ease the traffic, he added.

Vehicles carrying passengers and emergency goods are getting priority to get on board. The regular cargo trucks will have to wait a bit longer, he said.

A large number of people are heading home because of two weekends.