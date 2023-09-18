Passengers express satisfaction as BRTC starts bus service on Dhaka expressway

Passengers get on the BRTC bus to ply the elevated expressway for the first time on 18 September 2023. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) launched its bus services on the Farmgate-Airport route via the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Monday (18 September).

Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri inaugurated the service. BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam and other officials were present at the time.

On the first day of operation, the local bus service received a huge response from passengers. Sarwar Hossain, a retired government official, said, "I live on Indira Road. I didn't use the elevated expressway as I didn't have my own car.

"Today, I came to know that the BRTC bus service will run from here. That's why I came this morning to see the expressway."

Under the service, buses leave every 15 minutes from Khejur Bagan and Uttara Jasimuddin every day from 7am to 8pm. Eight buses will run on this route in the initial phase.

"The buses are full. Many are travelling while standing," said Delwar Hossain Sikder, a contractor of one of the BRTC buses.

Passengers also expressed satisfaction with this service of BRTC.

Nishat Anan Ritu is a regular passenger on the route. The university student said, "It is very good that this service has been launched. Now I can return back home in less time.

"It took over an hour and a half from Uttara to reach the Jute Research Institute opposite the Parliament building. Metrorail and rickshaws used to cost more than Tk150. But that cost has now come down to Tk40," she added.

Mohammad Sarwar Hossain, a regular commuter on the route, said, "I travel on this route every day. It takes at least an hour to come from Uttara. But today it was just 10 to 15 minutes. It's really fun and great. I think this will increase the productivity of people."

Another passenger, Sumaiya Sithi, said, "The service is definitely a blessing for those of us who regularly travel from Uttara.

"However, the number of buses needs to be increased."

Following the inauguration, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri informed that the number of BRTC buses launched on Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be increased if the number of passengers increases.

"The fare will be the same as earlier. We will not increase the fare even if we have to pay tolls," he added.

BRTC is charging Tk2.45 per kilometre according to the fare set by the government. The fare for 15km distance from Khejur Bagan to the Airport is Tk35 and Tk40 for 17km to Uttara Jasimuddin. The minimum fare has been set as Tk10.

The Elevated Expressway will be accessible to passengers from both ends. Farmgate-bound travellers from Uttara's Jasimuddin, the Airport Railway Station, and Kawla will be catered to by BRTC. Subsequently, they will enjoy a direct journey to the Farmgate end.

For those heading to the airport, buses will depart from Bangabandhu Golchattar at Manik Mia Avenue, near the Parliament building. Consequently, Uttara-bound passengers can board at Khejur Bagan, Bangabandhu Golchattar, Khamarbari, or Bijoy Sarani.