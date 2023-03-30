Passengers can now buy train tickets 10 days before journey

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 02:56 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Passengers can now buy train tickets 10 days before their journey date through the Bangladesh Railway's online portal.

Previously, passengers would be able to buy tickets only five days prior to the travel date.

Also, tickets for intercity trains during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays (17-30 April) will be available online from 7 April, reads a press release of the Ministry of Railways.

The railways authority has decided to sell all tickets online through their app "Rail Sheba," adds the statement.

People can register on the app using NID/passport/birth certificate.

