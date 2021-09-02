Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 09:38 am

FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS

Emirates airline said travel is currently not possible for passengers flying to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria and a few other countries there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.

One of the requirements for travel from restricted countries to Dubai is a rapid PCR test done 6 hours prior to departure.  But rapid PCR testing facilities are not available at airports in these countries and, therefore, residents are no able to fulfil the requirements, Reports Gulf news.

"For passengers traveling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport," said Emirates on its website.

Transit rules

All transit passengers must complete all the requirements of their final destination.

Transit passengers from the following countries must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure: Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, and Indonesia.

All other transit passengers are not required to present this certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

Separately, the airline said its flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until September 5, 2021.

"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," said the airline.

 

 

