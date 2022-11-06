Part of BRT line in Tongi opened to public

A part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 was opened to the public today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader opened two lanes of the Tongi flyover under BRT Line-3 project on Sunday (6 November).

"Public sufferings will be reduced to some extent following the opening of the two lanes," Obaidul Quader said while inaugurating the two lanes.

By the first week of June next year, the BRT Line-3 project would be completed and opened to the public, he added.