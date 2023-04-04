Padma Bridge train service to be operational from September: Railway minister

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said train service will be operational on Padma Bridge along the Dhaka-Bhanga route from September this year.

Construction work on the rail track from Dhaka to Bhanga will be completed by August, said the minister after the trial run of Padma Bridge train service today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the service, the minister announced.

He also said there is no possibility of increase in the project's expenses.

The minister expressed hopes that the rail track up to Jashore will be completed by June next year.

