Padma bridge toll collection reaches Tk1,000 crore milestone

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:11 pm

The bridge, linking 21 south-western districts to Dhaka, commenced toll collection through the utilisation of an advanced technology – the Electronic Toll Collection System (ETCS) on 5 July this year.

Trucks in line waiting to get through a toll plaza on the Padma Bridge on 20 September 2023. Photo: TBS
Trucks in line waiting to get through a toll plaza on the Padma Bridge on 20 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Padma Bridge has crossed the milestone of Tk1,000 crore in toll collection since its inauguration on 26 June last year.

Authorities have collected a total of Tk1,92,150 in tolls on the bridge till 10:00am on Wednesday (20 September), Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Amirul Haider Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

"Since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge last year, more than the expected number of vehicles have been plying through the bridge.

"As a result, the toll collection at both ends of the bridge is higher than expected," Amirul said.

The bridge, linking 21 south-western districts to Dhaka, commenced toll collection through the utilisation of an advanced technology – the Electronic Toll Collection System (ETCS) on 5 July this year.

