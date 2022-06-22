Padma Bridge opening: Truck, covered van barred on adjacent roads for 2 days

The movement of trucks and covered vans on roads and highways adjacent to the Padma Bridge has been suspended for two days for the bridge's inauguration.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (22 June) that said on the occasion of Padma Bridge's inauguration on 25 June, covered vans and trucks will be restricted from using the highway connected to Padma Bridge from Thursday morning till Saturday.

Mawa-bound covered vans and trucks from Dhaka have been requested to operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia and Chandpur-Shariatpur ferry routes during the aforementioned time.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close on 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure.

The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and south-west of the country.