Over Tk9 crore in toll collected on Bangabandhu Bridge in three days

Transport

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 06:17 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangabandhu Bridge authorities collected more than Tk9 crore in toll from 120,350 vehicles that crossed the bridge in three days before Eid-ul-Azha.

Since its opening to traffic in 1998, the highest Tk3.34 crore in toll was collected in  24 hours from 12am Thursday to 12am Friday.

Although 13,000-14,000 vehicles cross the bridge in normal times, the number was 43,595 on the day (7 July).

Besides, 41,817 vehicles crossed the bridge on Friday, contributing Tk3.09 to the government exchequer.

The amount of toll collected on Saturday was over Tk2.75 crore, with 34,938 vehicles having used the bridge the day before Eid.

Ahsan Masud Bappi, executive engineer at the Bangabandhu Bridge site office, said traffic pressure started decreasing from Saturday night.

The number of vehicles crossing the bridge on Sunday was much lower than usual, he added.

The tolls were collected from 11 booths on the east end of the bridge and nine booths on the west end.

