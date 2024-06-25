Over 40% construction work of Metro Rail’s Motijheel-Kamalapur section completed

Over 40% of the construction for the Motijheel to Kamalapur section of the Dhaka Metro Rail project has been completed, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique has said.

The section, expected to commence operations by December 2025, is currently the focus of intense construction efforts. Specifically, 25 out of 30 pillars for the metro station have already been erected, and the remaining pillars are slated for rapid completion.

To accommodate the metro rail construction, one lane of the Kamalapur-TT Para Road will remain closed for the next six months, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique, while speaking to UNB, emphasised the active pace of construction at the Kamalapur Metro Station and the viaduct connecting Motijheel-Kamalapur.

Construction commenced in March last year, and progress has been substantial, marking an overall completion rate of 40% for this crucial section, he said.

"To facilitate construction, traffic diversions are in place, with one side of the road temporarily closed. We anticipate reopening the road upon project completion," said Siddique.

Responding to queries on project timelines, Siddique expressed confidence, stating, "We aim to initiate metro rail operations on this segment by December 2025."

The ongoing construction spans 1.16 km up to Kamalapur, initially targeted for completion by June 2025, now extended to December. The metro rail project, Bangladesh's first Mass Rapid Transit Line, spans an elevated route from Uttara-Diabari-Mirpur-Farmgate-Motijheel-Kamalapur, totalling 21.26 km.

The initiative has entailed the demolition of residences and shops. Construction activities are well underway near Bangladesh Bank and Sena Kalyan Bhaban in the Motijheel area.

"The Kamalapur section of MRT Line-6 has undergone extensive soil testing and construction of critical elements like pilings, pile caps, station columns, pier columns, and precast segments. A significant portion of these structures has been completed," added the DMTCL MD.

Regarding the Kamalapur extension, Siddique highlighted, "More than 100 properties have been affected, but compensation measures are in place."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the operation of the Uttara to Agargaon section of the Metro Rail on 28 December 2022. Looking ahead, the focus remains on meeting the December 2025 target for launching operations on the Motijheel-Kamalapur section of MRT Line-6, a landmark project set to transform urban mobility in Dhaka.